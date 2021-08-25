Cancel
Amherst, MA

Community Safety Working Group

amherstma.gov
 5 days ago

RECEIVED 8/19/21 at 8:03 am LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call To Order: Welcome, Announcements, and Agenda Review. 2. Reports and Comments: a. Public Comment and b. CSWG Member Report. 3. Action and Discussion Items: a. IFB6; b. Transparency & Public Access to data; c. Sub-Group Check in. d. Resident Oversight Board Follow-up. e. CRESS Implementation Follow-up. 4. Upcoming Events. 5. Next Meeting Date: TBD. 6. Other Topics: Other topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 7. Adjourn:

