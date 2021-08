If you have a Rawlins Municipal Library card, it’s time to renew it. Those who live in Pierre and Fort Pierre receive complimentary library cards. Non-residents library cards cost $35 annually. However, during the month of September, those who live in Hughes or Stanley Counties, but outside of Pierre or Fort Pierre can receive a free card by completing a brief address form. The $35 scholarships are available through a donation made to the library last year by former Pierre resident Clark Stone.