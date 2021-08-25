Board of License Commissioners
RECEIVED: 08/24/2021 at 4:08 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Licenses: Common Victualler’s License Applications: Trustees of Hampshire College d/b/a Bridge Café, 893 West St.; Review of Licensees that Have Not Opened Since The Pandemic. Discussion Items: Change of Meeting Time; After-Action Report of Events on Town Common; Private Club Regulations; Lunch Cart Regulations; Guidelines for Liquor License Decisions. Review of Minutes. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting. Adjournment.www.amherstma.gov
