Amherst, MA

Board of License Commissioners

 5 days ago

RECEIVED: 08/24/2021 at 4:08 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Licenses: Common Victualler’s License Applications: Trustees of Hampshire College d/b/a Bridge Café, 893 West St.; Review of Licensees that Have Not Opened Since The Pandemic. Discussion Items: Change of Meeting Time; After-Action Report of Events on Town Common; Private Club Regulations; Lunch Cart Regulations; Guidelines for Liquor License Decisions. Review of Minutes. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting. Adjournment.

Politics
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldNBC News

North Korea has restarted a key reactor, nuclear watchdog warns

North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late...

