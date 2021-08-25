Florida Public Relations Association Announces Board, Celebrates Member Achievements

George Joseph is a people person who has an eye for spotting business opportunities. Recovering from addiction issues and ready for a fresh start, Joseph came to Houston from Louisiana in 1983 to work as a licensed chemical dependency counselor for a recovery center. Long story short, he wound up buying his financially distressed employer, the Right Step, in 1994. Joseph’s business savvy put things right, and he sold that operation in 2012. A few years later, he founded Positive Recovery Centers, an addiction treatment facility with locations across Texas.