Florida Public Relations Association Announces Board, Celebrates Member Achievements
The Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (CWC-FPRA) installed its 2021-2022 board of directors and recognized outstanding members during the Chapter Awards & Board Installation held at LWR's The Grove. The event, which continued the honored tradition of the passing of the gavel by former presidents of CWC-FPRA, was a celebration of the past year of successes and opportunities for the coming year.www.srqmagazine.com
Comments / 1