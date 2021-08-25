Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s How LeVar Burton Reacted When Asked About Hosting Debacle

By Anna Dunn
 6 days ago
The higher-ups at Jeopardy! are under fire after the appointment and subsequent stepping down of executive producer Mike Richards. Aspiring Jeopardy! host and fan-favorite LeVar Burton didn’t have much to say when paparazzi asked him to comment on the news. For those who are somehow still unaware, after months of...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

