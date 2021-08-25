Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barrow County, GA

THOMPSON: Will we all ever get serious about COVID-19?

mainstreetnews.com
 6 days ago

The title to this column is a rhetorical question that I and probably most of you reading this already know the answer to. Of course we won’t ever come to a full understanding about the severity of COVID-19 — especially the surging and apparently even more contagious and dangerous Delta variant — and come together in a common purpose to stop it from continuing to spike and get out of control. Not when everything in this country, almost every situation, is boiled down to a political litmus test — some misguided assessment of where one’s tribal allegiances lie. And not when so many of us can’t see or think past our own interests.

www.mainstreetnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
City
Comer, GA
Barrow County, GA
Coronavirus
Barrow County, GA
Health
City
Winder, GA
Local
Georgia Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
County
Barrow County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Politics#Maskless#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Covid#Ngmc Barrow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 1

Community Policy