THOMPSON: Will we all ever get serious about COVID-19?

The title to this column is a rhetorical question that I and probably most of you reading this already know the answer to. Of course we won’t ever come to a full understanding about the severity of COVID-19 — especially the surging and apparently even more contagious and dangerous Delta variant — and come together in a common purpose to stop it from continuing to spike and get out of control. Not when everything in this country, almost every situation, is boiled down to a political litmus test — some misguided assessment of where one’s tribal allegiances lie. And not when so many of us can’t see or think past our own interests.