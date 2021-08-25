Cancel
Amherst, MA

Community Preservation Act Committee

amherstma.gov
 5 days ago

RECEIVED 8/18/2021 at 3:09 pm LIST OF TOPICS: Elect a Chair and Vice Chair; Approve any outstanding minutes; Public comment: the Committee encourages questions from prospective applicants about the CPA process. Questions about the merits of specific projects will not be answered; Review Financials and decide on budget amount for new projects in the coming fiscal year; Review proposal letter, change dates and discuss any changes if needed; Discuss process for evaluating proposals; Update on prior year project balances and discuss any issues; Discuss any policy additions or changes to be considered or implemented; Discuss deadlines and timelines for upcoming meetings; Topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours before the meeting.

www.amherstma.gov

Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
