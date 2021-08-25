Diane W. Mufson: WV’s dismal student achievement won’t change till education is valued

Both states ranked near the top of the best school systems in the nation. Maryland and Virginia have some of the best public schools in the country according to a new study by Wallet Hub. Both states ranked in the top 10 of a study that determined the best and worst school systems in the U.S. Wallet Hub analysts ranked the school systems based on two key categories, quality and safety. Those categories included test scores, teacher to students ratios, graduation rates, and incidents of bullying.