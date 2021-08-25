Diane W. Mufson: WV’s dismal student achievement won’t change till education is valued
As the school year opens, hopefully with in-person classes, it’s time to focus on the recent West Virginia Board of Education report noting “student proficiency in math, English and science declined from 2019 to 2021.” Depriving students of stable in-person academic instruction since March 2020 has not helped, but the pandemic cannot be blamed solely for West Virginia’s dismal student achievement. It’s been like that for years, and until West Virginia parents and those raising children truly value education no real improvement can be expected.www.williamsondailynews.com
Comments / 0