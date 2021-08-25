Bindi Irwin Celebrates Daughter Grace Warrior Turning 5 Months Old with Adorable Nature Photos

Time flies doesn’t it? It’s hard to believe that Bindi Irwin’s daughter is already five months old. But she is, and Bindi has the adorable pictures to prove it. A Bindi Irwin post can usually brighten anyone’s day. The 23-year-old new mom is always engaging with her fans, and showcasing her life at the beautiful Australia Zoo. Many people probably still recognize Bindi as a little girl herself — after all, she is the daughter of the famous and beloved Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin.