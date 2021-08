Hayesville poet and author Brenda Kay Ledford’s latest book, The Singing Convention, was written and illustrated for children. A former fourth-grade teacher at Murphy Elementary School in Murphy, Ledford drew upon her own family stories for the book, which tells of a family’s preparations in the 1930s to attend a singing convention, a competition between singing groups and churches. The ones Ledford heard stories about happened at the red brick courthouse in Hayesville. “They competed for the coveted singing banner that was awarded each year to the best group,” says Ledford, “then they held dinner on the grounds under the maple trees on the town square lawn. It was a very popular event and part of the mountain culture.”