Hometown Heroes honored for service

Jackson County’s first responders were recognized at the annual Hometown Hero Appreciation Luncheon on Aug. 17 at the Jefferson Civic Center. “We are here to show our gratitude and appreciation to all of you,” Jim Shaw, president of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, stated to the room filled with sheriff’s deputies, police officers, EMS workers, fire fighters and other public safety workers. “You are on call all of the time. Thank you for always being there when we need you. Thank you for making this a safer place to live. Thank you for putting yourself in harm’s way.”