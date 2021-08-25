Cancel
Eden, NC

Eden Matriarch Jean Harrington sees park dedicated in her honor

By Ann Fish Special to RockinghamNow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDEN — Known as downtown Eden’s matriarch, Jean Dunn Harrington, was honored Aug. 21, when city officials named the municipal park two doors from her home in her honor. Born in Leaksville, Harrington spent her childhood in the heart of the community with her grandparents Benjamin Franklin and Sallie Elliott Ivie, as well as her uncle Dr. John Bullard Wray, whom she said was “just like my father. We adored each other.''

