Why did I get the vaccine? My reasons are somewhat lengthy. Some parts may be relatable, some may not. First, I am 70 years old with diabetes (and according to my doctor, a little overweight) so I do have some underlying conditions. My wife of 48 years has a family history of heart issues. My 86-year-old mother has twice had a heart valve replaced. I have four grandkids under the age of 12. As you can see, I have multiple reasons to be vaccinated.