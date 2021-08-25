Cancel
Commerce, GA

'That the World May Know' Bible Study planned at Commerce UMC

mainstreetnews.com
 6 days ago

Commerce First United Methodist Church announces a new Bible Study based on the Ray Vander Laan video series “That the World May Know.”. This special study will provide faith lessons that include videos, scriptural study covering both Old and New Testament teachings, and group discussion. Ray Morris will be leading this study. This special Bible Study will begin on Thursday, September 9, in the CFUMC office at 9 a.m. and every Thursday thereafter until the end of the video series.

