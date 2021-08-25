Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

That time my dad, Leonard Bernstein, introduced us to The Beatles

By Jamie Bernstein
Forward
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Today, Aug. 25, 2021, would have been Leonard Bernstein’s 103rd birthday. In honor of that auspicious date, we are revisiting this excerpt from his daughter Jamie’s memoir. The following is an excerpt from “Famous Father Girl,” by Jamie Bernstein. Copyright © 2018 by Jamie Bernstein. Reprinted courtesy of...

forward.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Ringo
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
Person
Jack Ruby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Poetry#Harpercollins Publishers#Pan Am#Twa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
ReligionForward

The secret Jewish history of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts, a founder of the Rolling Stones, and the British rock band’s only drummer, has died at age 80. Earlier this month, the Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not appear with the band on its upcoming tour due to unspecified medical reasons. As a member of the Stones, he is regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, helping to create and refine that band’s classic-rock sound, which is virtually synonymous with the genre itself.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Dear Prudence’: The Story Behind The Beatles’ Song

Over the end of the Esher demo of “Dear Prudence,” John Lennon can be heard explaining the origin of the song: “No one was to know that sooner or later she was to go completely berserk under the care of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. All the people around her were very worried about the girl because she was going insane. So we sang to her.” The girl in question was Prudence Farrow, the 19-year-old sister of American actress Mia Farrow. During the stay, Prudence had locked herself away in her hut at the ashram in Rishikesh, India, where she and her sister were studying Transcendental Meditation alongside The Beatles, Donovan, The Beach Boys’ Mike Love, and others. She was meditating far longer than anybody else, and the others were beginning to worry about her state of mind.
Musicgratefulweb.com

50 Years of Flo & Eddie

If one were to arbitrarily cite any popular music act from the sixties or seventies there is a fair chance that the performer or performers in question, at some point in their respective careers, had a working relationship with or at the very least was in some way associated with multi-faceted entertainment duo Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan, otherwise known as Flo & Eddie. Indeed, during their heyday Volman and Kaylan recorded and performed with the likes of Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen, Alice Cooper, Frank Zappa, John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, and Marc Bolan just to name a few. So why might it be that the mention of these two highly successful performers in general discussion is more likely to illicit blank stares than any kind of informed engagement? There are layers to the answer, just as there are to the group's circuitous voyage through the belly of the beast that is rock and roll. Volman and Kaylan made their respective names on the scene in the late sixties and early seventies primarily through the musical execution of others' ideas. In 1971 the two established themselves as the creatively self-sustaining duo Flo & Eddie, but in order to gain a true understanding of the performers' journey one must look further back.
MusicTelegraph

Who’s greater, John Lennon or Paul McCartney?

Mark Monahan: Nothing generates shared enjoyment like a McCartney song. John Lennon’s music has given me so much pleasure that it feels downright ungrateful to suggest pop music has ever known an even finer songwriter. To be brutally honest, though, it has – and he was in the same band. Of the many facets of Paul McCartney’s greatness, perhaps the most fundamental is that no one, not even the mighty and much cooler Lennon, has ever been so good at writing songs that people want to sing.
Movieswfav951.com

George Harrison’s Son Offers A Glimpse Into New Beatles Doc

George Harrison's son Dhani Harrison gave a quick, sneak peek into Peter Jackson's upcoming documentary, The Beatles – Get Back. Dhani, who's busy promoting George Harrison's All Things Must Pass “50th Anniversary Edition,” which he co-produced and compiled, spoke to Esquire about what he's seen of the film. Peter Jackson...
EntertainmentRegister Citizen

From the Beatles to Wings: See Photos From Harry Benson's New Paul McCartney Book

Harry Benson may be the culprit behind the Beatles’ famous pillow fight photo, but he doesn’t consider himself a rock & roll photographer. He’s captured every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower (including Trump), was on the scene when Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated, and even shot Bobby Fischer at the height of his fame during the World Championship chess match in 1972 — but he’s modest about it. “It was a job that I had to do,” Benson tells Rolling Stone over the phone from his home in New York. “I’ve got to try and get the best pictures I can.”
Celebrities1029thebuzz.com

Flashback: August 12th In Beatles History

Thursday, August 12th, marks the anniversary of several landmark events in Beatles history. . . 55 YEARS AGO TODAY – ON AUGUST 12th, 1966: It was 55 years ago tonight that the Beatles opened the first show of their final U.S. tour at the Chicago Amphitheatre. The group, who had previously performed dates in Germany, Japan and the Philippines, began the U.S. tour amid controversy. John Lennon was forced to apologize the day before (August 11th) for statements he had made earlier in the year about the state of Christianity. The quote, “The Beatles are more popular than Jesus,” was taken out of context and published in a teen magazine called Datebook, which lead to numerous “Beatle boycotts” and bonfires of the group's albums throughout many southern states.
MusicPosted by
Lootpress

1964 was a time of harmony and goodwill—and the Beatles

It seemed the best of times to some; to others, perhaps the worst of times, to paraphrase Charles Dickens. It was 1964, the year of prospects and possibilities, of visions and revisions, of hope and optimism. But it also was a time of parting and farewell, of longing and aching, of broken hearts and broken dreams. It was the year I graduated from high school.
Celebritiessportswar.com

Bernstein

"Bob Mayo, on the keyboards. Bob Mayo" (not a pick, just a quote) -- statmanfromHCyrs 08/25/2021 08:36AM. Gene Simmons gave us the iconic rock and roll all night/party every day ** -- Happy Dog 08/25/2021 08:29AM. Leonard Bernstein. Costello would be next, but not close. ** -- VToncologyNurse 08/25/2021 08:13AM.
Musicclassicfm.com

When Paul McCartney asked an English trumpeter to play a painfully high piccolo trumpet solo for ‘Penny Lane’

Paul McCartney was watching TV, saw a trumpeter playing a Bach Brandenburg Concerto on screen, and next minute invited him to play on one of the Beatles’ biggest hits. Picture this. Paul McCartney, watching TV in a most ordinary scene, and happening across footage of the English orchestral trumpeter David Mason performing a Bach Brandenburg Concerto. So inspired, he becomes, that he knows he just must invite him to play on a new Beatles song he’s percolating on.
Entertainmenttheviolinchannel.com

ON THIS DAY | Composer & Conductor Leonard Bernstein Was Born in 1918

American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein was born on this day 103 years ago. Hopefully, people remember the "many ways [Bernstein] found throughout his lifetime to harness the power of music to connect people at their most open-hearted level, and thereby to make the world a better place," his daughter Jamie Bernstein told The Violin Channel.
New York City, NYRolling Stone

Patti Smith Releases ‘Live at Electric Lady’ Concert EP

A Patti Smith concert recorded this past April at New York’s Electric Lady studios has been released as a Spotify exclusive. Live at Electric Lady features original Smith tunes like “Ghost Dance,” “April Fool,” and “Peaceable Kingdom” along with Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings,” and Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It on the Sun.”
MusicPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

50 Years Ago: Paul McCartney Breaks Every Rule on ‘Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey’

Paul McCartney's first solo No. 1 single actually hearkened back to the way he worked toward the end of his time with the Beatles. He'd been the principal architect of a medley that dominated the second side of 1969's Abbey Road, the last album completed by McCartney's old group. Originally titled "The Long One," it featured a series of joined song snippets. John Lennon would later trash the concept as nothing more than a desk-clearing exercise, but something sparked for McCartney creatively.
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy