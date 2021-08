Jamesa and Cory’s regal glam engagement session in Washington D.C. is full of captivating and striking details!. Inspired by the beauty of Italian Villas, Jamesa and Cory wanted to capture that essence in their e-session. The Perry Belmont House suited the couple’s aesthetic and regal glam theme perfectly. Jamesa incorporated an ethereal custom ruby floral stole into her look, which contrasted beautifully with her show-stopping black dress and the gold accents of The Perry Belmont House.