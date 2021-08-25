Cancel
Auburn, IN

ACD Events Calendar

By FROM STAFF REPORT
Evening Star
 6 days ago

Cheers to the Festival — ‘Going Back to Greenhurst’ presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. Jumpstart the ACD Festival in style at this year’s Cheers to the Festival fundraiser and celebration, “Going Back to Greenhurst!” Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails while we celebrate the location where it all began. “Country club casual” themed attire is encouraged. This is the only place where you can bid on a reserved parking space for Friday’s famous downtown Cruise-In, secure your chance to ride in style in the Parade of Classics, become the special owner of the 2021 signed ACD Festival poster art and much more. This special live auction is sure to impress even the most highfalutin’ ACD fan! If you love the festival, this event is a must! We promise it will be a “hole” lot of fun. Register online at acdfestival.org or contact the office at information@acdfestival.org.

