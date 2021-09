Microsoft Flight Simulator will get a series of special events to celebrate its one-year anniversary, though virtual aviators will need to wait a little longer to participate. The official first anniversary date was August 18, but as Asobo Studio explained on Microsoft Flight Simulator's official Twitter account, the developers are a little too preoccupied with the next big update to properly celebrate right now. The special anniversary events are scheduled to run from September 6 to 10 instead, so mark your calendar now.