A Massachusetts opossum is getting a new lease on life thanks to his new role at New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo. Odin the opossum is the zoo's newest member of the Animal Ambassador Program, an education program that allows zoo visitors, as well as those who interact through the zoo through school, camp or the Zoomobile, to get up close and personal with some pretty amazing creatures. At just three months old, Odin has been through a lot. Earlier this summer, he had an unfortunate run-in with a dog where he wound up with a pretty nasty eye wound, and was brought to the New England Wildlife Center's Cape Branch in Barnstable after the dog's owner called the center.