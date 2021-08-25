Cancel
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss Star in Coach Campaign Reintroducing Iconic Rogue Bag

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxUTr_0bc20s5800

Click here to read the full article.

Coach has tapped a number of famous faces for its latest campaign.

Jennifer Lopez and model and songwriter Kōki, the brand’s ambassadors, along with Kate Moss , Ma Zhe, Kelsey Lu and Xiao Wen Ju star in Coach ’s campaign reintroducing its Rogue bag.

The Rogue bag, which will be featured as a part of Coach’s fall collection , was first introduced on the runway in 2016, and was “inspired by free-spirits, rebels and dreamers,” according to the brand. The collection, called “Coach Forever Season Two,” will include bags, ready-to-wear and a collaboration with Schott NYC, a New York-based clothing company.

The Rogue bag will be updated in a new, environmentally friendly version of Coach’s signature jacquard print, and be made in a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester.

The campaign, which was styled by Olivier Rizzo and photographed by Juergen Teller, was shot in famous locations throughout the world, including Griffith Park in Los Angeles, the Bund in Shanghai and London Bridge, which is meant to tell “the story of the Rogue’s iconic legacy and craft.”

Stuart Vevers, Coach’s creative director, will receive the Accessories Council’s Hall of Fame award for the Rogue bag. The award, determined by the Accessories Council Board, recognizes an item or brand that has been able to stand the test of time and be given out at the annual Design Excellence Awards.

Coach will also add a digital experience where users can design their own Rogue bag in a virtual workshop and build their own bag from scratch.

