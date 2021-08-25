Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Square Enix Announces Release Date for Pixel Remaster of Final Fantasy IV

By Catherine Garvin
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix announced today the release date of the next Final Fantasy game to have a Pixel Remaster. Final Fantasy IV is the most recent of the series to receive the remaster treatment, following the first three pixel remasters that were released in June. Originally released in 1991 for the SNES, this remaster will become available September 8, 2021. Along with a style update, included will be some quality of life updates including an improved UI, auto-battle options, and the ability to save at any time, and new audio overseen by the original composer.

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Square Enix#Final Fantasy Iv#Snes#Ui#Finalfantasy#Finalfantasy Iv On Steam#Final Fantasy Iv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Tennisgamingideology.com

PS Plus September 2021 Delay: Here’s the PS5 and PS4 Lineup Revealed

The announcement of the free PlayStation Plus games is a highlight of the month for subscribers. Unfortunately, however, fans will have to wait a little longer for the next batch of free PS5 and PS4 games to be announced. New PS Plus games launch on the first Tuesday of any...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS5 update: download a surprising PlayStation 4 game bonus today

Even with more games coming out each month, PS5 console owners still have a minimal pool of exclusive games to enjoy, with PS4 titles filling the gap. Some PS4 games include impressive next-gen upgrades that offer improved performance and graphics. And this week, a surprising new offering has been released...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Anniversary Edition announced with a free next gen upgrade

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has been revealed by Bethesda and it’s out on November 11th. The game will ship on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One and will run on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. There will also be a free next-gen upgrade to those with a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, but this is “coming soon” rather than day one. No details have been released about the upgrade but presumably it will have enhanced graphics and run at 4K.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

What is the Control Z season 3 release date?

Control Z is the Mexican Netflix high school drama currently taking the world by storm. Set in the troublesome Colegio Nacional, it follows a group of teens as they wrangle with a mysterious hacker who seems to have all of their secrets in their grasp. The first season of the hit show came out in May 2020, and the second season released with much anticipation today. If you’ve already made your way through Control Z season 2 and want more, then fear not: we’ve got the details on the Control Z season 3 release date.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video GamesIGN

Foreclosed - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for this narrative-driven action-adventure, Foreclosed. Set in a cyberpunk world, follow the story of Evan Kapnos in this sleek comic book-styled game as he unravels the conspiracy behind his identity foreclosure. Who is responsible and why? Foreclosed is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Darksiders 3 gets Nintendo Switch release date

Darksiders 3 will release on September 30, 2021 , on Nintendo Switch. This version will cost $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 and will include Keepers of the Void and The Crucible DLC. Considering this is a full game along with post-launch content for a price lower than that of a...
Video GamesComicBook

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Aloy Gameplay

Genshin Impact developers Mihoyo announced not too long ago that Aloy, from PlayStation's highly-popular title Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be added as a new character. At the time, Mihoyo didn't have much to share about the addition of Aloy outside of the reveal of a piece of character art that gave fans an idea of how she would look in-game. Now, thanks to some leaked gameplay that has come about, we've been able to get our first actual idea of how Aloy will play in Genshin Impact.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Psychonauts 2 Has Gone Gold

The long wait for Psychonauts 2 will soon come to an end. Double Fine reported that the game has gone gold and thus officially finished work on the title. We've known the release date of Psychonauts 2 for a long time, but after so many years of waiting for the sequel of the iconic platform game, one could wonder if the launch really will go without another delay. Fortunately, these fears turned out to be unfounded. Double Fine Productions has officially finished work on the second installment of Psychonauts and the game has gone gold. In other words, the title will be released as planned.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream announced

Microsoft has announced an official Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream that will take place on August 24th at 10 a.m. PT. The stream will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager and feature “in-depth updates” on previously announced titles from Xbox Game Studios and third-party partners. According to Microsoft, the games being shown will include “some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more.”
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Spelunker HD Deluxe’, Plus ‘Shadowverse’ and Today’s Other New Releases, News, and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for August 10th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got news about not one but two games making their way over to the Switch soon. One of them has Spider-Man! Then we have a pair of reviews to look at. Mikhail is back again today with a review of Doomsday Vault, and I’ve got a review of the spiffy new Spelunker HD Deluxe. Then, it’s on to the new releases of the day which includes the rather promising Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle among other titles. We finish things up in the usual fashion with lists of incoming and outgoing sales. Let’s go to it!
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Guilty Gear Strive Accolades Highlighted in New Trailer

Though it’s been out for two months by now, Arc System Works’ Guilty Gear Strive has received a new trailer highlighting its accolades. The fighting game released on PS4, PS5 and PC to a strong amount of critical acclaim for its presentation, visual style and overall changes to the core mechanics. You can check out our official review here for more details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy