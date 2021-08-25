Square Enix Announces Release Date for Pixel Remaster of Final Fantasy IV
Square Enix announced today the release date of the next Final Fantasy game to have a Pixel Remaster. Final Fantasy IV is the most recent of the series to receive the remaster treatment, following the first three pixel remasters that were released in June. Originally released in 1991 for the SNES, this remaster will become available September 8, 2021. Along with a style update, included will be some quality of life updates including an improved UI, auto-battle options, and the ability to save at any time, and new audio overseen by the original composer.games.mxdwn.com
