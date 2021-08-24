Cancel
How to See The Wonderful 101 in PlatninumGames’ Super Summer Festival

By Josh Nichols
cgmagonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlatinumGames is hosting a showcase in a few days and has already confirmed it will feature details on The Wonderful 101 Remastered, World of Demons, and Sol Cresta. PlatinumGames is still working on Bayonetta 3, which was announced during The Game Awards in 2017, but the company has other projects in the works as well. Bayonetta 3 will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive since Nintendo is publishing the title. Bayonetta 2 was also published by Nintendo, so fans should already have a general idea of what to expect from the partnership.

www.cgmagonline.com

