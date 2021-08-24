Cancel
Environment

Wildfire On Isle Royal Results In Closed Trails, Campgrounds

By Learfield Wire Services
 8 days ago

(Isle Royale, MI) -- Some trails and campgrounds have been closed on Isle Royale by a wildfire that has burned about 200 acres. The National Park Service said Sunday the actions were necessary to maintain public health and safety. The fire expanded over the weekend and there were reports it was burning so intensely that it could be picked up by satellites. Planes were being used to dump water on the flames. No injuries were reported. Drought conditions across the Upper Midwest are a factor in several wildfires in the region.

