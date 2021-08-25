Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Christian, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Champaign; Christian; Coles; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt; Shelby Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coles, southern Christian, southwestern Edgar, Moultrie, Shelby, southeastern Piatt, northwestern Cumberland, south central Champaign, Douglas and southeastern Macon Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1105 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tuscola to near Findlay to near Taylorville. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Sullivan, Arcola and Findlay around 1110 PM CDT. Pana and Hindsboro around 1115 PM CDT. Oakland, Windsor and Rardin around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Charleston, Ashmore, Neoga and Stewardson. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 170 and 222. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH