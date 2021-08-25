LOOK: Cassius Winston returns to MSU, works out with PG Jaden Akins

With his first NBA season behind him, Cassius Winston is carrying on the longtime Michigan State tradition of returning to campus to work out in the offseason. The sight of Winston alone would be a welcome one for MSU fans, as he remains a beloved program legend who endured personal loss as a senior and didn’t get a proper close to his career because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But how about some images of Winston back in MSU’s facility working alongside its point guard of the future, four-star freshman Jaden Akins? What kind of reaction would that generate?