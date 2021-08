A resident reported being scammed out of $500 by a person who text messaged him Aug. 17, claiming to be an employee of Dr. Pepper. The caller reportedly told the victim that the company would pay him $700 to place the company logo on his personal vehicle, as part of an advertising campaign. The victim agreed, received a check in the mail for $1,150 and was then contacted by the suspect and told he needed to pay the company for the decal and “specialist fee.” The victim wired the suspect $500 before realizing he had been scammed.