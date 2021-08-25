Cancel
Boston Mayoral Race: Get to Know Annissa Essaibi George

By Alison King
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom her Boston campaign headquarters at the corner of Dorchester Avenue and Taft Street, Annissa Essaibi George feels right at home — literally. It's where she grew up. Her mother still lives on the third floor. It's where her grandfather opened his TV and radio repair shop shortly after emigrating from Poland with his wife, who had been taken from her home in Poland to work in a labor camp during World War II.

