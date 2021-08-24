Local Volunteer Group Recognized for Weekly Clean Up Efforts
The following group received recognition by the City Council during the August 24 meeting. The Warriors in Action for a Clean Vista, also known as the [email protected] en Acción por un Vista Limpio, received letters of appreciation for their dedication and generous, community-focused efforts in keeping Vista clean. The group conduct trash walks every weekly, beginning at Luz Duran Park.
Team Names
- Jovita Serafin, Team Captain
- Mishelle Veloz
- Herlinda Serafin
- Brandon Suarez
- Melissa Collins
- Grayson Collins
- Brinley Collins
- Vista Firefighter Association
- Leticia Lopez Martinez
- Stephanie Martinez Lopez
- Silvia Lopez Martinez
- Samantha Martinez Lopez
- Ashly Martinez Lopez
- Alejandro Martinez Lopez
- Obdulia Diaz
- Xiomara Diaz
- Rosie Elvira Diaz
- Santa Rodriguez
- Ashley Tecchi
- Sebastian Diaz
- Katie Gherard
- Rubén Díaz
- Sophia Garcia
- Edgar López
- Alexander Estudillo
- Marcel Bonilla
- Stefanie Mazer
- Cecilia Mazer
- Isabela Naranjo
- Brandon Naranjo
- Eduardo Naranjo
- Anayeli Barrales
- Sebastian Bonilla
- Alexander Bonilla
Comments / 0