Local Volunteer Group Recognized for Weekly Clean Up Efforts

Posted by 
Vista, California
Vista, California
 7 days ago

The following group received recognition by the City Council during the August 24 meeting. The Warriors in Action for a Clean Vista, also known as the [email protected] en Acción por un Vista Limpio, received letters of appreciation for their dedication and generous, community-focused efforts in keeping Vista clean. The group conduct trash walks every weekly, beginning at Luz Duran Park.

Team Names

  • Jovita Serafin, Team Captain
  • Mishelle Veloz
  • Herlinda Serafin
  • Brandon Suarez
  • Melissa Collins
  • Grayson Collins
  • Brinley Collins
  • Vista Firefighter Association
  • Leticia Lopez Martinez
  • Stephanie Martinez Lopez
  • Silvia Lopez Martinez
  • Samantha Martinez Lopez
  • Ashly Martinez Lopez
  • Alejandro Martinez Lopez
  • Obdulia Diaz
  • Xiomara Diaz
  • Rosie Elvira Diaz
  • Santa Rodriguez
  • Ashley Tecchi
  • Sebastian Diaz
  • Katie Gherard
  • Rubén Díaz
  • Sophia Garcia
  • Edgar López
  • Alexander Estudillo
  • Marcel Bonilla
  • Stefanie Mazer
  • Cecilia Mazer
  • Isabela Naranjo
  • Brandon Naranjo
  • Eduardo Naranjo
  • Anayeli Barrales
  • Sebastian Bonilla
  • Alexander Bonilla

Vista, California

Vista, California

ABOUT

Vista is a city in San Diego County, California, United States. Vista is a medium-sized city within the San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metropolitan Area and has a population of 101,638. Vista's sphere of influence also includes portions of unincorporated San Diego County to the north and east, with a county island in the central west. Located just seven miles inland from the Pacific Ocean, it has a Mediterranean climate.

