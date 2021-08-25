Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 25

Aug. 25, 1891: The Comet reported a sad account about a recent accident. “William McInturff, the man who had his feet and limbs crushed by falling or jumping from a running train, west of town, last Wednesday night, died at his home on Sinking Creek Sunday about 1 o’clock p.m. His limbs were amputated on Thursday evening after the accident. The doctors then pronounced his case almost necessarily fatal, but said that his recovery was not impossible. After the work of amputation, he rallied, and his people were more hopeful of his recovery, but death came to his relief at the time above mentioned. He was about thirty years of age. He leaves a wife and children.”