Tim Anderson is out of the Chicago White Sox starting lineup for the 4th straight game but is hopeful he’ll be penciled in Wednesday

By Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Anderson is accustomed to creating havoc for the opposition. But recently, all the Chicago White Sox shortstop could do was watch from the bench. “Pitchers feel relieved not seeing me in the lineup,” Anderson said with a laugh before Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. “I definitely want to get back in there so I can give them a little bit of trouble as well.”

