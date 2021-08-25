Tim Anderson is out of the Chicago White Sox starting lineup for the 4th straight game but is hopeful he’ll be penciled in Wednesday
Tim Anderson is accustomed to creating havoc for the opposition. But recently, all the Chicago White Sox shortstop could do was watch from the bench. “Pitchers feel relieved not seeing me in the lineup,” Anderson said with a laugh before Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. “I definitely want to get back in there so I can give them a little bit of trouble as well.”www.chatsports.com
