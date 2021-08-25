Mon Health Aligns with West Virginia Hospital Association to Require COVID-19 Vaccine for Staff
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health is committed to making its hospitals and facilities safer for every patient, visitor, and staff member. Aligned with the West Virginia Hospital Association, West Virginia University Medicine, Charleston Area Medical Center, and many hospitals across the state and nation, Mon Health facilities will require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, as it does annually with influenza vaccinations, with exceptions only for medical and religious reasons.www.wvnews.com
