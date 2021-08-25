Cancel
Lewis County, WV

See you at the fair!

By Victoria Stansberry BLUEPRINT COMMUNITY COORDINATOR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lewis County Blueprint Committee would like to invite you to our booth at the Lewis County Fair. We will be there to welcome and gently persuade even those with the feeblest of interest to mark their calendars for upcoming subcommittees. We hope to fill these informal action groups with people who are willing to share their ideas, time and dedication to making Lewis County a great place to live. Blueprint’s work encompasses initiatives such as greenway/trail development, remediation and revitalizing dilapidated buildings, the arts, beautification and recreation. You can be sure to find something that aligns with your interests!

