Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox 5, Blue Jays 2: South Siders Support Dylan Cease With 18 Hits

By South Side Sox
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Tim Anderson, no problem. At least that was the case on Tuesday. The White Sox’s offense woke up from a two-day slump, while Dylan Cease had one of his best starts with the South Siders. It was a stressful, 5-2 win that snapped a three-game losing streak, despite the White Sox’s 18 hits doubling the Blue Jays total. This season, Chicago has held the Blue Jays to two or fewer runs in four of five games.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cease
IN THIS ARTICLE
#18 Hits#White Sox 5#South Siders Support#The White Sox#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBtimestelegram.com

New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox announce Sunday afternoon lineups

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox play the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on WPIX and nationally on TBS. Saturday's game:Gallo homers twice, Judge...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Resting Sunday

Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs. Moncada will take a seat for the series finale after he went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 7-0 loss, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 14 games in the process. Jake Lamb will step in at third base for Moncada, who is slashing .258/.359/.360 with two home runs and a stolen base in August.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Win By a Dozen: Thanks, Cubs!

The Chicago White Sox finished an exciting 13-1 win over the Chicago Cubs in the final game of the Crosstown Classic, and secured the series win as well. Now at 76-56, the South Side lineup is showing the damage that it can do when it is at full strength, and each player seems to be getting better and better.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Fall to the Cubs, but Life is Meaningless

What an oddball day for a Red Line Rivalry, White Sox fans. As the South Siders went for five in a row against the team with the worst active losing streak in the entire major leagues, the pressure was somehow on the better team. Coming into tonight 10 games ahead...
NFLWashington Post

Tim Anderson did not read the rules

BALTIMORE — When Tim Anderson says he’s “part of that culture,” he’s not speaking of the personality-suppressing culture that permeates baseball. He’s speaking of the culture that enveloped him while growing up in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The one he fit snugly into as a LeBron James-loving hoops junkie and that rules the South Side of the city he represents.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 5, Athletics 2: South Siders Battle Back after Early Deficit

The White Sox (69-50) fell behind early, but some timely hitting mixed in with some power allowed them to rally against the Athletics (68-51). After a scoreless first inning, the Athletics came to life in the second against starter Dallas Keuchel. Matt Chapman got the scoring started when he crushed a slider from Keuchel for a solo home run. That was Chapman’s 18th homer of the season, and Keuchel struggled against the next few hitters, as well.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: This is the perfect healthy playoff lineup

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 07: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson #7 hits a double in the 6th inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 07, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox is...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Blue Jays 2, White Sox 1

The White Sox (72-54) looked to reverse their recent mini-slump, as they had lost three of their last four games entering tonight. Things appeared to be turning around, as the South Siders used a high-quality effort from Lynn and some BABIP luck to score the first run of the game. However, the Blue Jays (65-58) came back to take the series opener. Let’s take a look at how it happened.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

White Sox, Blue Jays look to bounce back after tough losses

The Toronto Blue Jays and the visiting Chicago White Sox, both coming off losses they would like to forget, will try to get things right Monday night in the opener of a four-game series. Each team lost the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday. The White Sox were...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Robbie Ray fans 14 as Blue Jays dump White Sox

Alejandro Kirk singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Robbie Ray matched his career best with 14 strikeouts and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Wednesday night. Aaron Bummer (3-5) allowed two-out singles to Teoscar Hernandez and pinch hitter Breyvic Valera in...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Abreu hits 3-run HR, Cease fans 7, White Sox beat Jays 5-2

TORONTO -- Dylan Cease pitched seven effective innings, JosÃ© Abreu hit a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox stopped a three-game slide by topping the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Tuesday night. Cease (10-6) retired his first 11 batters, fanning six, before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lined a single to...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays looking for Berrios to turn things around against White Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays will turn to Jose Berrios as they try to build off Monday's thrilling 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. In three meetings against the White Sox this season as a member of the Minnesota Twins, Berrios has an 0-2 record with a 4.50 ERA. Despite his struggles this season against Chicago, the 27-year-old is 12-4 with a 2.91 ERA in 20 career games against the White Sox.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Dylan Cease Shows White Sox' Rotation Is Biggest October Strength

Cease shows Sox' rotation will be biggest October strength originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox' mini losing streak is over. But while folks were probably sweating out Tuesday night's 5-2 win on the edges of their seats during Liam Hendriks' back-to-back escapes in the eighth and ninth innings, Dylan Cease was the one who made the biggest statement as it pertains to these White Sox' chances come October.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

White Sox flat vs. Blue Jays while losing third straight

The White Sox knew this was going to be a tough stretch of games, and that has proved to be accurate. It started last week at Guaranteed Rate Field with a potential playoff opponent, the Athletics. The Sox were up to that challenge, winning three of four against Oakland while scoring 21 runs in the series.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Blue Jays

After dropping two out of three in Tampa against the Rays (77-48), the White Sox (72-53) head north of the border to face the Blue Jays (64-58). Lance Lynn will start on the mound for the South Siders, who have a 9.5-game lead in the AL Central. Lynn enters with a 2.26 ERA, 2.63 xERA, 3.28 FIP, and 3.2 fWAR/4.5 bWAR. There is still over a month left, but Lynn finds himself among the frontrunners of the American League Cy Young race. This will be Lynn’s second start against Toronto this season. In the first one, which took place on June 9, Lynn pitched seven innings and only allowed one run. He struck out nine batters and did not issue any walks. Despite that masterpiece, the White Sox lost that game by a score of 6-2 due to a poor performance by the bullpen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy