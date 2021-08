This editorial is from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:. America may be one election away from losing its democracy. Democracy’s fate seems to hinge on a little known law, the Electoral Count Act of 1887. Now is the time for Congress to bring the Electoral Count Act into this century. There are plenty of state bills across the country making it harder to vote in the United States. The Electoral Count Act deals with the vote count on the back end and sets the rules for whether those votes will actually be counted.