SIOUX CITY, I.A. (KCAU) – With Cleburne up 9-5 and Sioux City down to their final out, the X’s rallied all the way back and walked it off with Lane Milligan’s RBI single to win a Sunday evening thriller 10-9. After Cleburne grabbed an early 1-0 lead, John Nester gave the Railroaders their first grand slam of the season to make it 5-0. Tyler Ryan followed with a two-run homer two batters to put the Cleburne up 7-0.