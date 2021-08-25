Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berryville, VA

Bishop: Students need attention now more than ever

By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
Winchester Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERRYVILLE — Students need personal attention from teachers now more than ever, according to Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the past year, students had to do much of their learning online — or on their own — rather than in classrooms. Teachers were limited in how much one-on-one attention they could give to individual students. As a result, many students developed problems with learning, educators maintain.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Education
City
Berryville, VA
County
Clarke County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Foundation#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy