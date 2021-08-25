Bishop: Students need attention now more than ever
BERRYVILLE — Students need personal attention from teachers now more than ever, according to Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the past year, students had to do much of their learning online — or on their own — rather than in classrooms. Teachers were limited in how much one-on-one attention they could give to individual students. As a result, many students developed problems with learning, educators maintain.www.winchesterstar.com
