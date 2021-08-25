TinCaps' streak continues behind hit parade

The TinCaps are figuring things out. It might be too late for Fort Wayne to make a run at a playoff spot – it sits 6 1/2 games out with 23 games to play – but it's certainly not too late for the TinCaps to have an affect on the playoff race as a spoiler. Of Fort Wayne's final 24 games (including tonight's 10-4 win over the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field), 18 are against Dayton and Great Lakes, two teams that are still in the thick of the playoff hunt.