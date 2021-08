The experience is a jarring one to stare for even a moment at the scene of the Jewish Nation-State & Occupied Palestinian Territories inextricably joined together; as if one were viewing through a telescope not at one of the universe's distant galactic black holes, but rather peering back into the black void that exists here, on one of Planet Earth's own harshest, most tragic scenes of humanity's hostile no man's lands; forever separated by a monolithic, unyielding, cold concrete wall seemingly stretching into infinity.