I’d like to say goodbye, but if even if you linger, ‘I’ve taken some positives’ from your intrusion. I’ve hesitated about writing, but you might as well know how I feel about you since you left me months ago. I was grateful to be over you and was hoping never to see the likes of you again, but they tell me you and all your cousins, variants they call them, will be a permanent fixture of our lives from now on. You’re all the same to me, though you come at us with your fancy names. And though your travels take you around the globe, you carry the same ol’ bad news everywhere you go: fear, sickness, and death.