The Draft has evolved significantly since its inception in 1965, and so has the efficiency in which teams have selected players. Look at the No. 1 overall picks, for instance. The Athletics scored with the first-ever choice in the first-ever Draft, taking Arizona State outfielder Rick Monday and landing a player who would play 1,986 games during 19 seasons in the big leagues, hitting 241 home runs and making two All-Star Game appearances. But among the top selections in the next 10 Drafts, only Jeff Burroughs (1969, Senators) became more than a journeyman, let alone an All-Star.