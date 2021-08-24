Cancel
Computers

Quantum Computers and Nanodots

By Steven Novella
theness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum computers are at the cusp of becoming an amazing technological breakthrough with many applications. Some heavy-hitters are working on the technology, including IBM and Google, and progress has been steady. IBM predicts it will have a 1000 qubit quantum computer by 2023. Quantum computers are essentially a direct application of quantum weirdness, and so now every time there is an advance in basic quantum mechanics the reporting is likely to mention how it might benefit quantum computing technology. In some cases, this is actually reasonable.

