Engagement, Interoperability, and the Future of the Healthcare Tech Stack
For all of the advanced clinical technology hospitals across the country leverage to stay on the bleeding edge of innovative patient care, healthcare, as an industry, has been extremely slow to adapt when it comes to implementing modern technology to improve everyday processes—both inside and outside clinical settings. In many hospitals, manual phone calls and fax machines are still some of the most relied upon methods for exchanging information.hitconsultant.net
Comments / 0