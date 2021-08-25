The Tragic Death of the CEO of Pininfarina, a Family Firm That Designed Ferraris for Generations, Shocked a Nation

It was in 1992 when Horacio Pagani launched an eponymous supercar company in the backyard of Ferrari and Lamborghini. Starting with the Zonda C12, Pagani quickly became one of the most celebrated supercar brands in the world. Over the last 29 years, the Italian boutique manufacturer has given us some of the most breathtaking V12-powered exotics under the Zonda and Huayra models. While the Zonda finally went out of production in 2019, the Huayra is soon to be replaced as well. For Pagani to survive well into the future, it has to transition towards electrification, which requires a lot of capital for research and development. Pagani has announced that it has found a new investor for infusing funds necessary to develop new technology.