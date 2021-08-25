Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Tragic Death of the CEO of Pininfarina, a Family Firm That Designed Ferraris for Generations, Shocked a Nation

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to luxury and performance, many car buyers look to Europe. And Ferrari is at the top of many fans’ lists. Part of the reason the Prancing Horse is so beloved is that an array of its stunning supercars bear design elements from Pininfarina. Though Ferrari is a household name, most people are less familiar with Pininfarina. But this Italian engineering and design firm changed the way the world views Ferrari.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enzo Ferrari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Ferrari Ff#Ferrari California#Generations#Italian#Autocar#Autocar#Goodwood Road Racing#Ferrari Ff#V12#American#Guardian#Reuters#Cfo#Maranello#The Ferrari Sergio#Sluv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
BusinessMotorAuthority

Meet the man who revived Bugatti to create the EB 110

In 1991, Italian businessman Romano Artioli launched the Bugatti EB 110, reviving Bugatti after decades in hibernation. While Artioli's revival of Bugatti quickly flamed out, it laid the foundation for a second attempt to bring Bugatti back under Volkswagen Group stewardship. That one stuck, and today's Bugatti leadership hasn't forgotten the roles played by Artioli and the EB 110 in the automaker's survival.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 Pininfarina Battista Comes to Life

The Pininfarina Battista hums. Not in a "crystals have energy" sort of way, but in a much more real sense—the carbon-fiber bodywork literally vibrates. Why does this electric car tremble? Pininfarina injected the vibes into the Battista with what it calls an E-Heart, which uses two speakers to send audible pulses through the car. Flickering LEDs in the Pininfarina logo at the tail accompany the quivers. "The sound creates a direct connection with what the car is doing," suggests chief product and engineering officer Paolo Dellacha—even, apparently, when it's doing nothing more than sitting idle, looking gorgeous.
BusinessAutoblog

Rimac CEO on Porsche-Bugatti deal: ‘I am not somebody to play it safe’

Mate Rimac is used to being the underdog. At the Geneva auto show in 2009, the then-21-year-old Croat walked to the Koenigsegg booth looking for his idol, Christian von Koenigsegg. In those pre-YouTube-saturation years, Rimac didn’t know what the namesake of his favorite car brand looked like. And no one knew him. So he approached “the most serious-looking guy” at the stand and went on to befriend his idol, Rimac said in an interview on Aug. 13 in Carmel, Calif.
CarsMotorAuthority

Production-ready Pininfarina Battista debuts at 2021 Monterey Car Week

Pininfarina's Battista is nearing the end of its long journey toward production. The electric hypercar was first shown as a prototype at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show and at 2021 Monterey Car Week currently underway in California, Pininfarina rolled out a production-ready example for the first time. It isn't...
Industryluxurylaunches.com

Saudi Arabia has invested in Pagani, the maker of $4 million hypercars, and will now help the Italian company transition towards electrification

It was in 1992 when Horacio Pagani launched an eponymous supercar company in the backyard of Ferrari and Lamborghini. Starting with the Zonda C12, Pagani quickly became one of the most celebrated supercar brands in the world. Over the last 29 years, the Italian boutique manufacturer has given us some of the most breathtaking V12-powered exotics under the Zonda and Huayra models. While the Zonda finally went out of production in 2019, the Huayra is soon to be replaced as well. For Pagani to survive well into the future, it has to transition towards electrification, which requires a lot of capital for research and development. Pagani has announced that it has found a new investor for infusing funds necessary to develop new technology.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

Pininfarina Unveils the First Road-Ready Battista EV Hypercar, and It’s a 1,900 HP Beast

The Pininfarina Battista is finally ready for the lime light. Nearly two years after it was first announced, the battery-powered hypercar has been unveiled in its road-ready form by the Italian coachbuilder-turned-automaker. What better way to kick off Monterey Car Week than by delivering on promises that at one point seemed impossible to keep. As part of the debut, Pininfarina released a slew of photos of the production-spec EV ripping around the curving roads of California. Fortunately, the car looks remarkably similar to prototype the brand first showed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. The lines of its exposed carbon-fiber body flow...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2020 McLaren GT Long-Term Test Arrival: Could You Live With a Secondhand Supercar?

Could you live with a supercar? We're not talking about doing so in those near-mythical moments when, as an empty road twists and dives into the distance ahead, you crack the throttle open and start hunting apexes with a 612-hp snarl exploding in your ears. We're talking real life: crawling through city traffic, schlepping through the suburbs, hum-drumming it on the freeway. You could? OK, let's up the ante. Could you live with a secondhand supercar? A used McLaren, to be precise?
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Warns 2021 F-150 Owners To Stop Driving Immediately

It's nearly impossible to go a single day without spotting a Ford F-150 in America. Even if you don't own one, chances are somebody you know does. As America's best-selling vehicle for decades, the F-150 is a core vehicle for the Blue Oval and will continue to be for years to come. The immense popularity of the recently revealed F-150 Lightning is proof the full-size truck can thrive as a pure battery-electric.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

More Than Half of Norway’s Vehicles in 2020 Were EVs

EVs are on their way to replacing gas-powered vehicles in the U.S. Mainstream carmakers like Volkswagen are pledging to replace their entire line with EVs shortly. Elsewhere, Tesla is banking on providing nothing but EVs and opening up its charging network to other automakers’ EVs. The move is intended to beef up the already growing network in the next few years. Tesla is even considering adding fast-food restaurants to their charging network. However, even with all this innovation, the U.S. is lagging behind the rest of the world. For instance, more than 50% of all vehicles in Norway are EVs. In the U.S., that number is only rated at 2.5%.
Carstecheblog.com

All-Electric Canoo Anyroad Has 6-Wheels, Can Transform Into Several Different Kinds of Vehicles

It’s only a matter of time before we start seeing more electric vehicles like the Tesla Cybertruck, in which they can serve more than just one purpose. The Canoo Anyroad definitely fits the bill. Created by industrial designer Jerrick Chow, this 6-wheeled EV can transform into several things, a small home on wheels included. Read more for additional pictures and information.
Buying CarsAutoExpress

'The Citroen Ami is proof that the cheapest cars can be among the best'

Imagine the scene: money’s no object, and you have an empty 12-car garage that needs filling with taxed and insured road-going new cars. Nice problem to have, right? It’s one I’ve experienced in recent days as I’ve been forced – dragging and screaming – to “shop” (well, sort of) for a dozen vehicles to occupy my Best Cars of the Year garage.
MotorsportsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Street Racing The Worlds Smallest RC Cars

Street racing is never a good idea. Perhaps some of us are guilty of it, but the truth is street racing is illegal and incredibly dangerous. Though, some still find it difficult to resist the urge. There is always legal racing at a local drag strip or race track, but that is not always accessible.
MotorAuthority

Jeep 6x6, Lamborghini Miura, 2022 Subaru WRX: The Week In Reverse

Jay Leno drove a Jeep 6x6, a Lamborghini Miura sold, and the 2022 Subaru WRX received a reveal date. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. Jay Leno climbed behind the wheel of a Jeep 6x6 created by Apocalypse Manufacturing of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The massive Jeep dwarfs the other vehicles in Leno's garage, partly because it's fitted with the available 40-inch wheel option. Pricing for this monster starts at $150,000.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

5,000-Mile Porsche 918 Spyder Breaks Auction Record

Right now, the Porsche we're most excited about is the 2023 911 GT3 RS, but a few short years ago, we were looking forward to the reveal of the spectacular 918 Spyder. Particularly with the optional weight-reducing Weissach package, it was spectacular. We've been pining for a successor for a long time, and with the arrival of the Le Mans hybrid hypercar series, such a thing could be possible. But until then, we have no problem staring at and talking about the 918. It seems that we're not the only ones who still lust after this car with unreasonable fervor, as an immaculate example has now broken an auction record.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

C8 Corvette Stingray Sets Quarter-Mile World Record

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is proving to be seriously popular, and Chevy seems to be struggling somewhat to keep up with demand. The reason for this high demand? The C8 is just so damn good. This mid-engine American sports car punches way above its weight and is a serious performance bargain. Despite GM's best efforts to thwart tuners from messing around with the Corvette's powertrain, the aftermarket has been pushing massive power figures mostly thanks to turbocharging, and these tuned C8s have been setting crazy quarter-mile times. We recently covered YouTuber Emelia Hartford's unofficial quarter-mile record run of 9.36 seconds at 147 mph, but the same tuners who helped her out have now beaten that time in a big way.

Comments / 1

Community Policy