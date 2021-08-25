Agawam, Montague farmers among winners of 2021 Massachusetts Tomato Contest

BOSTON (WWLP) – Four farmers from Massachusetts, including two from western Massachusetts, took the top honors at the 36 annual Massachusetts Tomato Contest on Tuesday. This year’s contest had 77 entries from 15 farms from across the Commonwealth and was held on the Boston Public Market Plaza. One of its main goals was to increase awareness of locally grown produce. A judging panel of food writers, chefs, produce experts, and state officials on flavor named farmers from Agawam, Montague, Raynham, and Pepperell, as the top winners.