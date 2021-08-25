Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Long and Short of It

By Jonah Bromwich
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three years ago, a teenager named Graham Jonson released a standout beat tape under the pseudonym quickly, quickly. Though it superficially resembled the loop-by-numbers tunes that had become de rigueur background music for hard-working high schoolers, the music on the tape was ever-changing, new instruments and melodies appearing spontaneously like the colors in a changing sky. Indebted to Dilla, the Pharcyde, and the phantom loops of Burial, Jonson’s work had all the hallmarks of sample-based music, with two exceptions. He didn’t content himself with a novel break or a pretty melody, but stacked ideas and details until each of the tracks included felt like a world unto itself. And there were no instrumental samples; he made it all himself.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Music#Jazz#Beat Music#Background Music#Soundcloud#The Long And Short Of#Flaunt Magazine#Soundcloud#Rough Trade Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Corinne Bailey Rae

In another life, Corinne Bailey Rae would have been the type of artist whom Berry Gordon’s Motown committed to honing and presenting to the world—a luminescent talent and disciplined artist deeply aware of what moved her. This artistic confidence is unmistakable on the singer-songwriter’s eponymous 2006 debut, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year with a reissue and a bonus track, “Another Rainy Day.” Across the pond, far from the musical hub of Detroit, Rae took melodies reminiscent of Tammi Terrell and the simmering passion of Florence Ballard to spin the tales of a Black girl from Leeds. Over a decade later, Corinne Bailey Rae remains unmatched in the weighty simplicity of its stories of love pursued and lost, of a person adrift but hopeful.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Drummer Makes Weird Gestures While Playing

One night a man walked past a bar and saw they were hosting a local band he had not heard of. Being a lover of music and local sound, the man decided to venture into the establishment. He bought a drink and sat at the bar. He watched the band...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Geezyworld

You might know Alejandro Coranza (aka OhGeesy) as a key lieutenant of Shoreline Mafia, the apparently disbanded L.A. group that evolved out of the city’s graffiti scene. Geesy’s raspy flow, master-crafted hooks, and ability to inject melody into every corner of the music was vital in bringing bounce to the collective’s infectious sound. There are no failed experiments on Geezyworld, his debut album. He’s launching his solo career with a concentrated dose of what he does best: rap music for the height of the party. Without his former bandmates diluting him, we’re learning that you can’t have too much of this particular good thing. On the single “Get Fly,” he declares, “I ain’t Scottie Pippen.” The message is obvious: He’s playing second fiddle to nobody.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Only Up

For Only Up, the second album from Josh Korody’s indie rock project Breeze, the Toronto musician enlisted an entire scene. With his usual collaborators unavailable, Korody took the opportunity to upgrade the intimate jangle of his 2017 debut, record, into a heavier sound built for stadiums. Working with more than a dozen collaborators including members of Broken Social Scene, TOPS, and Orville Peck’s band, Korody condenses several eras of British rock into a fun, referential mix that celebrates the idealized hedonism of his favorite records alongside his community.
Brooklyn, NYRolling Stone

Christina Aguilera, Caroline Polachek to Headline LadyLand Festival

Christina Aguilera and Caroline Polachek are set to play the third LadyLand festival in Brooklyn, which will take place September 11th at Brooklyn Mirage. LadyLand was launched in 2018 and is organized by the promoter Ladyfag. The one-day event will boast a mix of musical acts, drag shows, DJ sets,...
Public Health1029thebuzz.com

Eric Clapton Records Song To Protest Covid-19 Policies

Eric Clapton, whose been very vocal, isn’t backing down from his stance against COVID-19 policies. He previously refused to play live shows that require attendees to prove they've been vaccinated. And now, he has released a politically-charged new song called “This Has Gotta Stop.”. On Friday (Aug. 27,) the 76-year-old...
Musicearmilk.com

Dirtbagjack delivers double feature in the form of "Reason/Hawthorne" [Video]

After sharing the dark and reflective single, "Dirtnap," West Cost emcee Dirtbagjack is back with a set of visuals for his songs "Reason" and "Hawthorne." "Reason" has an upbeat and bright bouncy production courtesy of no1elsebutrico and sees the rapper questioning the realities of life and the stress that comes with being a black man in America. He seeks to find a true reason to go on amidst the madness but fortunately, music is his ultimate saving grace. On "Hawthorne" he teams up with producer Background who provides him a west-coast synth-laden punchy beat which he employs to muse on about his city of Hawthorne. He takes listeners deep in the trenches and reminds them that no matter how famous he gets, he will never forget where he came from.
Musicloudersound.com

New look The Paradox Twin return with video for new single Wake Vortex

UK prog rockers The Paradox Twin have returned with a video for their brand new single, Wake Vortex, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming second album Silence From Signals, which will be released through White Star Records on October 8. You can see the new album artwork below.
MusicReporter

Lorde planned for Solar Power to be 'big acid record'

Lorde planned for 'Solar Power' to be a "big acid record". The 24-year-old singer is due to drop her hotly-anticipated third studio album later this month, but the record turned into "a weed album" instead. Lorde - who released single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' last month - said: "The...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

TSHA turns in second single from upcoming ‘OnlyL’ EP, stream ‘Power’

TSHA has unloaded her second single from her forthcoming OnlyL EP, titled “Power.” As one of the standouts from Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021 awaits the delivery of her upcoming sophomore EP, her latest single continues to outline what listeners can expect from TSHA’s forthcoming project. Following up on the EP’s titular offering, “OnlyL” featuring NIMMO, which landed in June, the London-based producer elaborated on her latest effort, “Power,” sharing,
MusicRefinery29

There’s Meaning In Every ’90s Song You’ve Heard On Cruel Summer

Spoilers are ahead. Amazon's Cruel Summer might be the best mystery on TV right now. And thanks to its period '90s setting it also has a perfectly nostalgic soundtrack for your summer playlist. Set over three years, Cruel Summer interrogates the case of a missing teenager, her shocking return, and her one-time friend who may or may not have been involved. The triple timeline means that we get to span the '90s from pop hits to R&B classics, and creepy recurring themes that represent more about the characters and their storylines than Cruel Summer's chosen era.
MusicGuitar Player

Johnny A. Reveals His Live Looping Secrets

Johnny A. built his reputation on taste, tone and chops. And if you ever have a chance to see his live looping act, don’t miss it. He’ll change your idea about what’s possible with an electric guitar. But seriously: Johnny A.? Looping? “There’s more to the act than just looping,”...
MusicRevolver

For Fans of Neurosis: See LLNN's Unnerving Video for New Song "Obsidian"

For the last five years, the Copenhagen band LLNN have been making crushing post-metal that has both the aggression of hardcore and the weight of sludge. Next month, the quartet will unveil their third LP, Unmaker, via Pelagic Records, and today (August 11th) we're proud to premiere its beastly new single, "Obsidian," alongside an unnerving music video.
MusicComplex

Beyoncé Has Been in the Studio for a Year and a Half, Says New Music Is Coming

With a new western-inspired Ivy Park collection on the way, it’s to be expected that Beyoncé fans are growing increasingly convinced that new music is also on the way. Tuesday, the Black Is King multi-hyphenate gave fans an update on the progress resulting from her ongoing studio work, telling Harper’s Bazaar that she’s looking forward to playing a part in the world’s collective healing following one of the most difficult periods in the history of humankind.
Theater & DancePopMatters

Jungle Finds ‘Loving in Stereo’ Means Getting Back to the Dance Floor

Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, the cofounders of British songwriting and production duo Jungle, met when they were just kids back in West London’s Shepherd’s Bush. They began making music together back in early 2013. Their gold-certified self-titled debut album and Mercury Prize nominee came out soon afterward in 2014. Jungle’s subsequent 2018 release was also a hit and reached the top ten on the UK Albums chart. Together the two records have amassed nearly a billion streams worldwide.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Track & Video Premiere for Snowy Band's "Call It A Day"

Following their 2020 album Audio Commentary, Snowy Band is gearing up to release their sophomore album Alternative Endings later this month. The current two singles from the upcoming album express a sensitive side to the Australian band orchestrated by Liam “Snowy” Halliwell—getting listeners ready for a moody experience. The third...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Lorde goes blonde in late ’90s/early 2k-inspired “Mood Ring” video (watch)

Lorde's new album Solar Power comes out Friday (8/21), and ahead of its release she's shared one more single, "Mood Ring." "This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me," Lorde says. "Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into 60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like 'I think there’s a pop song in here'. So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes."
MusicNME

Ian Brown shares six-minute film to accompany ‘Truth And Rights’ cover

Ian Brown has debuted a new music video to accompany his cover of Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Truths & Rights’, which arrived earlier this year. The video, which is directed by filmmaker Scully, sees the Stone Roses frontman’s vocals being played over six minutes of footage from A Touch of Zen – the 1971 movie from Chinese filmmaker King Hu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy