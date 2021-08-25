Cancel
Music

America’s Sweetheart 2

By Alphonse Pierre
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in the late ’00s and early 2010s, an often underappreciated wave of Atlanta rap came after the rise of trap led by T.I., Jeezy, and Gucci Mane, and before Young Thug, Migos, and Future turned into megastars. They were young, flashy, had bad haircuts, never seemed to be in a sour mood, used AutoTune in a way that made their voices resemble cyborgs, and sung-rapped over sweet-sounding pop-rap beats that might make you want to lay on your stomach and kick your feet in the air. These were rappers like Travis Porter, Roscoe Dash, and the Rich Kidz, who for a brief moment in time churned out giddy party anthems. Now, the Buffalo-born, Eastside Atlanta-raised Bear1Boss is reigniting this torch.

Pitchfork

Geezyworld

You might know Alejandro Coranza (aka OhGeesy) as a key lieutenant of Shoreline Mafia, the apparently disbanded L.A. group that evolved out of the city’s graffiti scene. Geesy’s raspy flow, master-crafted hooks, and ability to inject melody into every corner of the music was vital in bringing bounce to the collective’s infectious sound. There are no failed experiments on Geezyworld, his debut album. He’s launching his solo career with a concentrated dose of what he does best: rap music for the height of the party. Without his former bandmates diluting him, we’re learning that you can’t have too much of this particular good thing. On the single “Get Fly,” he declares, “I ain’t Scottie Pippen.” The message is obvious: He’s playing second fiddle to nobody.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Pitchfork

Kanye West Plays New Album Donda at Chicago Livestream Event: Watch

It’s time for round three of Kanye West livestreaming a listening party for his new album Donda. While the last two took place in Atlanta, this one is broadcasting live from his hometown of Chicago, where he’s reportedly set up a replica of his childhood Chicago home inside Soldier Field. COVID-19 vaccinations and tests were reportedly not required for this limited capacity event. Watch it happen on Apple Music. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Pitchfork

Watch Migos’ “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR

Migos have taken their turn on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. The rappers began with a performance of their Culture III opener “Avalanche.” The trio and its backing band then did “Straightenin” and “Birthday.” Take a look below. The Atlanta trio released its newest album Culture III in June,...
Pitchfork

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion Share New “Butter” Remix: Listen

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion have shared their “Butter” remix, following a legal intervention earlier this week. Listen to the track below. On Tuesday (August 24), Megan Thee Stallion filed a legal claim saying that her label, 1501 Complete Entertainment, was blocking the release of the track. She claimed that the label was intentionally stalling her career with the move, a situation she faced with the release of Suga last year, too. A Texas court ruled in the rapper’s favor by the end of the day, finding that 1501 and associates had “recently engaged and will continue to engage in conduct preventing the release of [Megan Thee Stallion’s] new music.”
Booka600 & Lil Durk Link Up For Emotional Track "Relentless"

Chicago drill artist Booka600 has been putting in the work over the last few years and he has caught the attention of fans all around the country. As a Chicago artist, Booka600 has a working relationship with Lil Durk, and the two have dropped some dope songs that always get fans hyped up. Recently, they linked up again on the song "Relentless" where they can both be found spitting bars and melodies.
15 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

BABY KEEM - "FAMILY TIES" (ft. KENDRICK LAMAR) Kendrick Lamar makes a vicious return with his first verse in nearly a year on his cousin Baby Keem's new song. Read more about it here. -- ICEWEAR VEZZO - "KNOW THE DIFFERENCE" (ft. LIL BABY) We're nearing the release of Michigan...
Beastie Boys' Mike D, Flying Lotus, Lupe Fiasco & Others Mourn Death of Reggae Legend Lee 'Scratch' Perry

Musicians around the world are mourning the loss of legendary Jamaican producer and a dub pioneer Lee "Scratch" Perry, who died Sunday (Aug. 29) at the age of 85. "We send the most love and respect we can to Lee Perry who passed today, to his family and loved ones and the many he influenced with his pioneering spirit and work," Mike D tweeted. "We are truly grateful to have been inspired by and collaborated with this true legend."
Pitchfork

Listen to World Tour Mafia’s “John Wall” [ft. Brooks and G.T.]: The Ones

Scoob, DaeMoney, Miles, Solid, and Milt are World Tour Mafia, a baby-faced crew of rappers armed with lethargic flows who wholeheartedly believe they are the coolest clique anywhere. World Tour Mafia or Die is not a cult slogan, but the title of their debut mixtape, where they give everyone in the group a moment in the limelight and bring more established elders into the fold. On “John Wall,” Milt takes the centerstage (alongside the like minded Brooks and Detroit veteran G.T.), providing lifestyle raps delivered with a shrug—it’s a pretty good sample of World Tour Mafia’s bread and butter. Milt isn’t trying to be a lyrical mastermind, instead he merely conveys this simple message: If you aren’t hip to the group’s style, lingo, and network, you might as well fall off the face of the Earth. He’s so confident about their collective flyness that this must be somewhat true.
Pitchfork

Glow On

Brendan Yates is the frontman of the biggest thing in hardcore and he understands that makes him an entertainer first. “If it makes you feel alive!/Well, then I’m happy to provide!” he screams on “Blackout,” a single from Turnstile’s spectacular fourth album Glow On and a synopsis of the entire Turnstile experience: there’s chunky power chords, a blindingly bright alt-rock hook, drum machines, and a Latin funk breakdown, and also it’s about wanting just one moment in the spotlight before you die.
Lil Durk Told Meek Mill To Visit Chicago At His Own Risk

Chicago, IL – Lil Durk and Meek Mill have built a strong friendship over the years. During a recent radio interview, Lil Durk reflected on a time he was honest with Meek, who wanted to pull up on him and visit Chicago’s O’Block neighborhood where Durkio once called home prior to moving to Atlanta.
Lil Durk Says He Feels Like JAY-Z At Chicago Concert

Lil Durk said last year that he believes he's the closest equivalent to JAY-Z in his hometown of Chicago, speaking to the rap legend's hold over New York. His comments didn't blow over well with hip-hop fans, but Chicago music lovers begged to differ, showering Smurk with praise following the statement.
Growing up in a musical and devout family leaves legacy

Growing up in Atlanta, Gladys Knight accepted that she was talented only after she understood that her talents were God’s gifts to her. “I started to have faith in the talents He gave me,” Knight told the Ashville (N.C.) Citizen-Times. Knight’s family was as devout as it was musical and...
Pitchfork

“23”

Cleo Sol’s music soothes as it searches inwards. The soul singer and SAULT vocalist’s new album, Mother, explores the many emotions she associates with motherhood: the ecstasy that accompanies the birth of her child, the mix of empathy and resentment she feels for her own mother, the way her upbringing—“raised under a roof of unfinished dreams”—inhibits her ability to accept love as an adult.
America’s Favorite LGBTQ+ Bars

“While Pride still might look a little different this year, bars and clubs across the United States are finding ways to safely welcome patrons back for stiff cocktails, cold beers, and some of the best local drag shows…,” wrote Ryan Cox, a senior regional manager for Yelp in the review site’s recent blog post ranking […]
Pitchfork

The Horses and the Hounds

James McMurtry stands out even among the Lone Star State’s finest songwriters, a community of artists known for the local color that saturates their story-songs. Much like his old man, the late novelist Larry McMurtry, he’s a fiction writer rather than a confessionalist: He just so happens to choose heartland rock as a vehicle for his tales of Americans at their lowest, searching for a fast buck, a little salvation, or maybe just a quiet moment to get their hearts in order. He crams his songs full of vivid details, the kind that many other writers might not even think up but that create a sense of a larger world outside the song.
Pitchfork

Listen to Yeat’s “Gët Busy”:The Ones

If you frequent the corners of the internet that are still caught up in an unnecessarily intense debate about Whole Lotta Red, chances are you’ve also come across a snippet of Yeat’s “Gët Busy.” In the viral clip, the melodic Portland native raps, “This song already was turnt but here’s a bell,” followed by a bombardment of ringing church bells. Ever since it was leaked, fans who have been following his gradual rise in the depths of SoundCloud have been practically on their knees begging for a full version. Though this would usually end with everyone underwhelmed, the official single is better than the extract. Before we hear the bells, he wails over Flansie and Skimayne production that sounds like a rocket ship blasting off. This build makes the eventual payoff of the bells even more satisfying—they pull you into an out of body experience like a well-timed drop during a DJ set. And even if that moment gets run into the ground by the inevitable downside of internet virality, “Gët Busy” is good enough beyond it to survive.
Pitchfork

Love Will Be Reborn

Martha Wainwright has referred to Love Will Be Reborn as her “middle coming-of-age” album, and it’s easy to see why: It’s the 45-year-old songwriter’s first record in five years, and the songs are heavy with acceptance and farewells, most notably to a decade-long marriage. It’s also Wainwright’s only album to make no overt mention of her illustrious parents or brother—songwriters Loudon Wainwright III, the late Kate McGarrigle, and Rufus Wainwright—and the many conversations she’s had with them through her own work. Love Will Be Reborn feels at once bigger and smaller than her previous material, with each quiet rumination leading her toward grander musings on love, grief, and motherhood.
Pitchfork

The 45 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2021: The War on Drugs, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Drake, and More

Another year is nearing its end, which means one last batch of records before turning the calendar to 2022. Some of these albums, like Lil Nas X’s Montero, have been teased for quite some time, while others, like Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed, seem like they’re arriving just as soon as they’re even announced. There’s plenty of room in between, too, for traditional album rollouts and records that may still be twinkles in their creators’ eyes. Here are 45 records to look forward to in the coming months. (As of August 30, all release dates have been confirmed. But, as usual, everything is subject to change.)

