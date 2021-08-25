America’s Sweetheart 2
Back in the late ’00s and early 2010s, an often underappreciated wave of Atlanta rap came after the rise of trap led by T.I., Jeezy, and Gucci Mane, and before Young Thug, Migos, and Future turned into megastars. They were young, flashy, had bad haircuts, never seemed to be in a sour mood, used AutoTune in a way that made their voices resemble cyborgs, and sung-rapped over sweet-sounding pop-rap beats that might make you want to lay on your stomach and kick your feet in the air. These were rappers like Travis Porter, Roscoe Dash, and the Rich Kidz, who for a brief moment in time churned out giddy party anthems. Now, the Buffalo-born, Eastside Atlanta-raised Bear1Boss is reigniting this torch.pitchfork.com
