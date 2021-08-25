Today in History

Freedom is an everchanging feature of our lives. Will you be pulled along by cultural changes and government reforms? Are you inclined to hang on to what you got? Or, will you nudge that rut by trying something new. If you received an early release from prison you no doubt have a near-peak experience of what it means to be free. Less awesome, you or your parent may be reluctant to retire from driving that old clunker despite failing eyesight–its your freedom! Materializing freedom may be needed to measure its extent and presence in your day. Author Junger takes a more abstract approach.