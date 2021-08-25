Driver charged with manslaughter for Midland crash that killed passenger, divided car

MIDLAND, Texas – New details are available about the crash in Midland on Sunday that split a Mustang in two, killing its passenger. According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators found 31-year-old Robert Blake Prince to be the owner and driver of the blue 2017 Mustang involved in the solo-car crash. He is being charged with manslaughter and accident involving death. Bond has been set at $500,000 and $100,000, respectively.