Clark County Pet of the Week

Nala is a terrier mix, approximately around 2-3 years old, and weighs roughly around 40 lbs. She is very gentle and would make a great companion for a small family. Her adoption fee is $22 this week as she is the pet of the week. The fee includes her alteration, vaccines, microchip, 2021 dog license and a free vet check. Nala is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED.