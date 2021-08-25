Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, OH

Clark County Pet of the Week

By Amy Burzynski
Springfield News Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNala is a terrier mix, approximately around 2-3 years old, and weighs roughly around 40 lbs. She is very gentle and would make a great companion for a small family. Her adoption fee is $22 this week as she is the pet of the week. The fee includes her alteration, vaccines, microchip, 2021 dog license and a free vet check. Nala is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED.

www.springfieldnewssun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Clark County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Clark County, OH
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Alteration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy