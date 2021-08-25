Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Locally heavy rain possible Wednesday

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot as hot Wednesday. We do not have a heat advisory! Highs will mostly be in the low 90s. There is the potential for locally heavy rain, so stay weather aware. Rain chances are higher into the weekend, so we will get a break in the heat. There are three systems with the potential for tropical development. I am monitoring the Central Caribbean with a 60% chance for tropical development. It is forecast to move into the SW Gulf Sunday. I look at Global Models because they do better with systems that have not yet developed. The GFS Model develops it near the Yucatan Peninsula, takes it into the SW Gulf and towards Texas possibly as a storm or even a hurricane. This is totally subject to change, and is different from yesterday's run. The Euro Model is different too. Yesterday it took the system towards Texas, now it is taking it towards SW Louisiana. Stay tuned, there will be more changes. The strength of the Mid Atlantic High will determine the path.

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Feet Of Snow? Farmers’ Almanac Predicts A Huge Winter Storm For The Ohio Valley In February

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With only one more full day left in August that means summer is mostly in the rearview mirror. Fall is on the horizon and it’s time to look ahead to the weather ahead. To help us plan for the cold months, the Farmers’ Almanac and the Old Farmer’s Almanac are both out with their long-range forecasts. First, to the Farmers’ Almanac, editor Peter Geiger says he uses sunspot activity, planet positions, the moon and a mathematical formula developed in the early 1800s to come up with his forecast. He develops them two years in advance. In his predictions, Geiger says...
Jackson, KYwmky.org

Heavy rains likely Tuesday & Wednesday

Hurricane Ida will likely bring some heavy rainfall to the Commonwealth this week. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area. Christopher Fisher is the Lead Forecaster there. He says the most significant precipitation will occur Tuesday and Wednesday. Fisher says this will...
Marietta, OHWTAP

Marietta prepairs for heavy rain, possible flooding

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Hurricane Ida is making its way to the Mid Ohio Valley and according to our meteorologists, the MOV could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain starting Tuesday. While it’s not expected to bring as much damaging rain and wind to the area as past floods, Marietta is preparing for whatever mother nature has in store.
Nebraska State1011now.com

Overnight storms, heavy rain possible across eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast in the near term is headlined by the possibility of another round of severe storms and heavy rain across the area as we head into Monday evening, Monday night, with storms possibly lingering across the area into Tuesday morning. A stationary front has set up across the state and an upper level disturbance dropping out of the Dakotas is expected to help fire storms along and north of that front. Storms could then potentially ride along that boundary into the overnight hours tonight and into early Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has covered most of the state with a slight risk for severe weather for tonight and into the overnight hours - meaning scattered severe storms will be possible for many with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado or two being possible.
New Orleans, LAWDSU

List: School closures Tuesday due to tropical weather

After Hurricane Ida caused widespread damage and power outages, schools across Southeast Louisiana have announced prolonged school closures. The following is a list of school closures and delays:. CATHOLIC SCHOOLS:. Due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida, all Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans will be closed to...
EnvironmentCBS 46

FORECAST: STORM MODE TUESDAY - Heavy Rain & Tornadoes Possible

Ida continues to move through Mississippi, with the outer rain bands already bringing heavy downpours to North Georgia. The rain will continue, off and on, through the evening and continue Tuesday. Heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes are possible Tonight and Tuesday as Ida approaches. Tuesday Forecast:. Off and on rain,...
EnvironmentNBC Connecticut

Heavy Rain Possible This Afternoon, Evening

We're starting the last work week of August with a chance of thunderstorms where heavy rain is possible. Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy